Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLEX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flex has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,544,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,083. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Flex has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $34.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $54,325.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 34,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $976,879.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,075.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $54,325.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,060 shares in the company, valued at $880,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 804,542 shares of company stock valued at $25,147,972. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,581,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,583,000 after acquiring an additional 302,086 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Flex by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 593,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

