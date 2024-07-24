Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.520-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.300-2.500 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on FLEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of FLEX traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.10. 3,089,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517,112. Flex has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $6,492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,544,116.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flex news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $6,492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,544,116.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 804,542 shares of company stock worth $25,147,972. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

