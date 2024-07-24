Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.72, but opened at $31.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Flex shares last traded at $32.40, with a volume of 1,048,813 shares traded.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $39,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,563. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Flex news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 78,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $2,653,254.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 219,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,368,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $39,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 804,542 shares of company stock worth $25,147,972. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Flex by 113.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,168,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,519,000 after buying an additional 10,201,162 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,047,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,660,000 after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,971,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,833,000 after purchasing an additional 141,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in Flex by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,872,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,942,000 after buying an additional 128,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

