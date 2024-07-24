Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.300-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.4 billion-$26.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.8 billion. Flex also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.

Flex Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.16. 2,139,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,511,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52. Flex has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $6,492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,027 shares in the company, valued at $9,544,116.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $6,492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,027 shares in the company, valued at $9,544,116.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 78,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $2,653,254.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,404.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 804,542 shares of company stock worth $25,147,972. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

