Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,621 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at $839,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FLR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fluor from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $51.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

