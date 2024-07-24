Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.920-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Fortive also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-3.860 EPS.

NYSE:FTV traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.67. 1,660,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,786. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.47. Fortive has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fortive from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

