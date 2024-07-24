Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 311.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,690 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Fortrea worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,110,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $132,741,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $67,859,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $59,056,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Fortrea by 4,500.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 982,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,259,000 after purchasing an additional 960,865 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Fortrea from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Fortrea Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.81. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

