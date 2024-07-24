Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.

FTRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Fortrea from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortrea has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

Get Fortrea alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortrea

Fortrea Trading Up 0.3 %

FTRE stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.90. 152,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,935. Fortrea has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $41.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.58 million. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fortrea will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel James S. Hanson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTRE. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,110,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,741,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $67,859,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $59,056,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Fortrea by 4,500.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 982,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,259,000 after buying an additional 960,865 shares in the last quarter.

About Fortrea

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.