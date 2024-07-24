Francis J. Pelzer Sells 500 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

F5 Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $173.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.10. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.45 and a 12 month high of $199.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in F5 in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

