Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $53.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FBRT opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 88.39, a quick ratio of 88.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.58%.

FBRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

