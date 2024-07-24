Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,501 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $25.94.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

