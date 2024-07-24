Franklin Resources (BEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Franklin Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.15.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

