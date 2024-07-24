FTAC Emerald Acquisition (NASDAQ:EMLD) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.76. Approximately 2,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 41,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.

Institutional Trading of FTAC Emerald Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $8,968,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 679,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 376,681 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 78,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 61,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets operating in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

