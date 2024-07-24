FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at JMP Securities

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIP remained flat at $10.17 during midday trading on Tuesday. 229,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,798. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. FTAI Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 49.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after buying an additional 57,133 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Further Reading

