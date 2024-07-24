FY2025 EPS Estimates for Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:AVBH)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Free Report) – DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Avidbank in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Avidbank’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Avidbank’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get Avidbank alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVBH. Stephens cut their price objective on Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Avidbank in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Avidbank Price Performance

OTCMKTS AVBH traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07. Avidbank has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $145.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.69.

About Avidbank

(Get Free Report)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.