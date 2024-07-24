Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.72

Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.72 and traded as high as $5.02. Gaia shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 27,051 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gaia in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $21.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 39,938 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gaia by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 89,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

