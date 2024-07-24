Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,310,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $939,642,000 after purchasing an additional 63,278 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,541,000 after purchasing an additional 45,242 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,291,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,021,000 after purchasing an additional 54,001 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 932,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,739 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $172.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $175.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.01.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

