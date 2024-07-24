Gates Industrial (GTES) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Gates Industrial has set its FY24 guidance at $1.28-1.43 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $862.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. On average, analysts expect Gates Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of GTES stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $17.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gates Industrial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $328,641,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,733.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.