GATX (NYSE:GATX) Announces Earnings Results

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.45 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 11.29%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. GATX updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-7.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.300-7.700 EPS.

GATX Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GATX stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.69. The company had a trading volume of 26,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,395. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $1,254,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,055.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $1,254,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,055.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,314.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $2,056,678. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

