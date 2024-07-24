GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at 4.200-4.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $4.20-4.35 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC stock opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.20. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.15.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.51%.

In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.