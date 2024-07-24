GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Major Shareholder Opko Health, Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $807,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,383,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,250,082.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $823,250.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $1,019,972.32.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00.

GeneDx Trading Up 2.3 %

WGS opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.29. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $12.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Craig Hallum started coverage on GeneDx in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,575,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GeneDx in the second quarter valued at $518,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 531.7% in the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after buying an additional 948,253 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in GeneDx by 59.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 207,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GeneDx by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About GeneDx



GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

