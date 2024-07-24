General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.40-14.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.54.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $307.94.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $14.27 on Wednesday, hitting $280.19. The company had a trading volume of 847,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,871. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $302.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

