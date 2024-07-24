General Electric (NYSE:GE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. General Electric updated its FY24 guidance to $3.95-4.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.950-4.200 EPS.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $171.88 on Wednesday. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $177.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.93.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

