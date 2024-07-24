Gentherm (THRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Gentherm has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Gentherm had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Gentherm to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Gentherm Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $51.70.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Gentherm from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.
Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.
