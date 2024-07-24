GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Upgraded by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to Strong-Buy

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

GOVX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of GeoVax Labs to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOVX

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOVX opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. GeoVax Labs has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $10.24.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GeoVax Labs will post -7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,626,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 91.38% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GeoVax Labs

(Get Free Report)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.