Gerdau (GGB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Gerdau to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Gerdau had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. On average, analysts expect Gerdau to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Stock Performance

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. Gerdau has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $5.13.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GGB. Bank of America raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.17 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gerdau

About Gerdau

(Get Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.