Glaukos (GKOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Glaukos has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect Glaukos to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Stock Up 2.0 %

GKOS opened at $125.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 1.06. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $126.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.35.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,059 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total transaction of $217,265.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,746,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,059 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total transaction of $217,265.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,746,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $39,010.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,509.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,444 shares of company stock worth $2,411,171. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Glaukos from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Get Our Latest Report on GKOS

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.