Goal Acquisitions (NASDAQ:PUCK) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90. 201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Goal Acquisitions Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Goal Acquisitions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Goal Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

