Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) Shares Up 1.7%

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 120,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 392,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Gorilla Technology Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88.

About Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

