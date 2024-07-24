Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $735.50

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 735.50 ($9.51) and traded as high as GBX 767.50 ($9.93). Great Portland Estates shares last traded at GBX 735.50 ($9.51), with a volume of 442,820 shares trading hands.
Great Portland Estates Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 735.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 735.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29.
About Great Portland Estates
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Great Portland Estates
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.