GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Trading Up 14%

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 14% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29. 98,863 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 73,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

GreenFirst Forest Products Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.48.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

