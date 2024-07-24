Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.46), reports. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business had revenue of $421.54 million during the quarter.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Down 0.3 %

PAC stock opened at $162.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $197.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $3.8657 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

