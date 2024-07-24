Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.46), reports. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business had revenue of $421.54 million during the quarter.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Down 0.3 %
PAC stock opened at $162.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $197.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.46.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $3.8657 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.
