Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) EVP Van H. Beckwith Sells 10,000 Shares

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 123,031 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on HAL

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.