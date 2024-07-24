Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Lowered to $40.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s current price.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Get Halliburton alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAL

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $33.49 on Monday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,204 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Halliburton by 46.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,408,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $400,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,952,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $284,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 116.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $97,889,000 after buying an additional 1,338,371 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.