Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Stake Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) by 167.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,345 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 50.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $994,000. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of HBB traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,421. The company has a market cap of $272.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.93. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69.

Hamilton Beach Brands Increases Dividend

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.28 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

