HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HBT. Raymond James raised shares of HBT Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday.

HBT traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $24.14. 9,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,253. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $762.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric E. Burwell bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,820 shares in the company, valued at $604,261.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in HBT Financial by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

