HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare updated its FY 2024 guidance to 21.600-22.800 EPS.
HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.42. The stock had a trading volume of 338,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,375. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.11. The firm has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $348.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HCA
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HCA Healthcare
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.