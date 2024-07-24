Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.21. 3,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 16,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Headwater Exploration Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26.

Headwater Exploration Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0732 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

