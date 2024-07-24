HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other HealthStream news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $26,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,679.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 172.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 405.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 80.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSTM stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.10 million, a PE ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $31.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

