Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 185.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,718,000 after buying an additional 953,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,363,000 after purchasing an additional 202,504 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 212,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 127,730 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,957 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 57,882 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

HTBK opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $641.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.83 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 8.36%. On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

