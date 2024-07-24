HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $47.09 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DINO. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

