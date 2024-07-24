Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Holdings Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 117.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,709 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hope Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

HOPE stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.42 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $44,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $38,338.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,294,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,744,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $44,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,868.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

