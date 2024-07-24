Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Stock Holdings Lessened by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $196.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.24. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.22 and a 52 week high of $199.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.58.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $708.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $224,977.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $224,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total value of $289,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,617 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

