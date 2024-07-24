Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4298 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBANL opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $25.67.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

