Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4298 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.
Huntington Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of HBANL opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $25.67.
About Huntington Bancshares
