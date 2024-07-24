Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 39,749 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 61,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Huntsman Stock Up 1.5 %

HUN opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $29.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.31%.

Huntsman Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.