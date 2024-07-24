HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,144 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in HUYA by 8.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HUYA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 194,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in HUYA by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 61,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUYA opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $991.76 million, a PE ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 0.56. HUYA Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $208.31 million during the quarter. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HUYA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

