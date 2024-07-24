Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) Trading Down 4.1%

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.32. 28,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 145,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Hywin Stock Down 4.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93.

About Hywin

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. It operates through two segments: Wealth and Health. The company distributes asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing and cash management products.

