iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Stock Position Decreased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,641 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.93% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $9,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 880,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 22,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1,011.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 214,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 218,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 90,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,369. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $30.63.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

