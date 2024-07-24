Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

IRT opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $19.51. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -632.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,132.62%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

