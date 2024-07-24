Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

INDB has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

INDB stock opened at $62.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.77. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $244.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.07 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 215,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

